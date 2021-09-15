KKM College, Manwat to host one-day national webinar

Aurangabad, Sept 15: The department of English of KKM College, Manwat in Parbhani district will host a one-day national level webinar on the subject Conversion of Indian Theatre Performances: Challenges and Opportunities on September 18 via Google Meet mode. Dr Anita Singh, the theatre scholar of international repute, faculty in Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Fulbright Fellow (USA) will deliver the key note address. Dr Ajay Joshi, Pune, renowned theatre personality and Fulbright Fellow (USA) and Dr M A Sami Siddiqui, Dr MANU University, Hyderabad would be resource persons. Dr Vishvadhar Deshmukh, Department of Marathi, Yeshwant Mahavidyalaya, Nanded will be the guest for the valedictory function.

The theatre researchers and scholars from different parts of the country will take an active part in the webinar, said college principal Dr Bhaskar Munde, vice-principal Dr Tukaram Munde, organizers Dr Durgesh Ravande, Dr Subhash Shinde and Dr Sharda Raut.