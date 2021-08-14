Kumar Ketkar’s lecture today

Aurangabad, Aug 14:

Loksamvad Foundation will organise an online lecture at 11 am on Sunday to celebrate the 75th year of Independence Day.

Noted thinker and MP Kumar Ketkar will speak on ‘Indian in Past, Present and Future’. Former vice-chancellor Dr Sudhir Gavhane will preside over the ceremony. Foundation president Dr Rajesh Karpe appealed to all to participate in the lecture.