Labour contractor kidnaps woman sugarcane worker

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

A supervisor kidnapped a 42-year-old woman sugarcane farm worker from Ranjangaon Shenpunji as she refused to go to work due to illness. A team of Waluj MIDC police went to Majalgaon in Beed district to search her.

According to the details, Satish Navdev Ghaitadak and his mother Hirabai Namdev Ghaitadak worked as sugarcane cutter workers. A few days back, Satish came to Waluj MIDC in search of a job with his family. A labour contractor Rajendra Takankhar (Majalgaon, Beed), had come to his house at Ranjangaon two months back and told him that they would have to go for cutting sugarcane to Karnataka during the squeezing season. Satish then took a hand loan of Rs 1.10 lakh from Takankhar.

After few days, Takankhar told him that they would have to go to Karnataka to cut sugarcane. Satish refused him as his mother, Hirabai was not well. Then he started pressurizing them to come to Karnataka.

On September 3, at around 8 pm, Takankhar came to Ranjangaon with his two accomplices, but Satish was not at home. They demanded the money they had given to Satish. Later, they took Hirabai forcibly with them.

Satish's wife Deepali informed Satish, and he contacted Takankhar on phone. He told him that he is taking Hirabai to Karnataka to make a notary of the loan they had taken. Satish thought that Hirabai would return after completing the procedure of notary.

On Sunday morning, Satish contacted his mother, and came to know that Takankhar had confined her at Majalgaon. Hence, her daughter-in-law Deepali Ghaitadak lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station against Takankhar and two other unidentified persons. PI Sandeep Gurme, on Monday, sent a team to Majalgaon to search Hirabai.