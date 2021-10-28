Lagom art exhibition kicks off at MGM art gallery

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

Lagom exhibition of various works of art made from resins started at MGM's Kala Dirgha Art Gallery on Thursday. There are more than 25 beautiful paintings made by Netal Zambad using a unique resin material. The exhibition is open to citizens till Friday.

The Lagom exhibition was inaugurated by Lokmat Editor In Chief Rajendra Darda, and Founder of Lokmat Sakhi Manch Ashu Darda. MGM university vice chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, former MLC Subhash Zambad, Mansukh Zambad, painter Netal Zambad and Sandesh Zambad were present on the occasion. Rajendra Darda and Ashu Darda appreciated the captivating and attractive works of art in the exhibition. This is the first exhibition in the city of paintings made from resins.

Netal said about the exhibition that one has to be very careful while creating a painting using resins. Resins are flowing substances. It is useless if you don't use it as you want in one and a half to two hours. Attractive paintings have been created with the help of various colors, stones, gold-silver work, pearl powder, crystals along with resins on thick MDF. Netal mentioned that it takes four to seven days for a painting and the paint was imported from the US for some of the paintings. Various paintings including attractive blue Ganesh, Ruby Woo, Earth, Partition Botswana, Golden Eye, River Table, Beach, Slice Eye Elegance are on display. Each painting has its own characteristics.