Large crowd of devotees at Gajanan Maharaj temple

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

There was tremendous enthusiasm among the devotees in the new city to welcome Ganpati Bappa. People carried their Bappa home amidst the chanting of drums and showering Gulal. The road from Gajanan Maharaj temple to Seven Hills was full of people that had gathered to purchase idols, puja material, flowers and decorative items. Police officials from Jawaharnagar and Pundaliknagar were deployed to stop pick-pocketing.

There were 70 small and big shops set up on Gajanan Maharaj Temple to Seven Hills road. Traders were also selling idols in minivans and loading rickshaws. To avoid crowds, many had booked the idols two to three days prior to Ganesh Chaturthi. Some also carried the idol home a day prior to the festival. However, most idols were purchased on Friday. Ready-made makhars, garlands, lamps and lights were also sold in large numbers. Chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya and beating of drums were heard till late in the evening.