Lecture in Bamu on Mahaparinirvan Din

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a lecture at Mahatma Phule Hall, on December 6 to observe the 65th Mahaparinirvan Din of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Dr Anant Raut from PES College of Nanded will guide on ‘Nature of Constitutional Nationalism.’ Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the programme.

The Mahaparinirvan Din will be observed with simplicity to reduce crowd and all Covid norms will be followed.

Registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi said that all would have to wear a mask and maintain physical distance as per the Government guidelines.