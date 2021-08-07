Lecture on agriculture industry
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 7, 2021 10:50 PM2021-08-07T22:50:08+5:302021-08-07T22:50:08+5:30
Aurangabad, August 7: Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture on ...
Next
Aurangabad, August 7:
Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture on the ‘agriculture industry’ on August 14 in memory of Vilasrao Deshmukh.
While weather expert Uday Deolankar will guide on ‘Agriculture Produce, Marketing and Processing: Self Employment Opportunities.
Founder of Native Konbac Bamboo Sanjeev Karpe will speak on ‘Self Employment through Bamboo Cultivation.’
Dr B B Thombre will inaugurate the programme.
Study centre director Dr Ram Chavan appealed to students, teachers and researchers to attend the online event.Open in app