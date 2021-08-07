Lecture on agriculture industry

Aurangabad, August 7:

Vilasrao Deshmukh Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will organise a lecture on the ‘agriculture industry’ on August 14 in memory of Vilasrao Deshmukh.

While weather expert Uday Deolankar will guide on ‘Agriculture Produce, Marketing and Processing: Self Employment Opportunities.

Founder of Native Konbac Bamboo Sanjeev Karpe will speak on ‘Self Employment through Bamboo Cultivation.’

Dr B B Thombre will inaugurate the programme.

Study centre director Dr Ram Chavan appealed to students, teachers and researchers to attend the online event.