Let's make an Eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa in the LTCC workshop

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Only thirteen days are left for the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. The kids are eager to make an idol of the beloved Ganpati Bappa with their own hands. The Lokmat Times Campus Club has organized a workshop on August 28 to make their wish come true.

In 'Eco-Friendly Ganesh Making Workshop', children will be guided with demonstrations on how to make an idol of Lord Ganesha. They will also be helped to make an idol of their own. Trainer Balkrishnan will impart training in the workshop. The workshop will be conducted in two batches. One batch will consist of 50 students. Children from 7 to 15 years will be able to participate in it. The fee for the workshop will be Rs 200 each. The organizers will give Shadu Clay to each participating child. This will eliminate the need to bring Shadu clay from the market. The workshop will be held at Lokmat Bhavan. The organizers have appealed to the children to participate in the Campus Club workshop and make an idol of their beloved Ganpati Bappa.

Workshop in two batches

The first batch will be held between 12 pm and 2.30 pm

The second batch between 3 pm and 5.30 pm

Pre-registration required

Pre-registration is required to participate in the eco-friendly Ganpati idol making workshop. For this, one can call on 9850406017 or 9921178830 or 9673595595.

For more information like the Facebook page

To know more about the Ganpati idol making workshop, like lokmatpathshala Facebook page or scan the given QR code.