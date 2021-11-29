Literature should preserve humanity while showing reality: Pralhad Lulekar

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

Literature is an important tool for invention and expression. Humanity should also be preserved

while showing reality through literature,” said Dr Pralhad Lulekar, the noted critic.

He was speaking as president of the first-ever Parivartanvadi Sahitya Sammelan jointly organised by Sanshodhak Vidyarthi Samiti, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Purogami Samajik Sanskritik Mahasangh at the university auditorium on Sunday.

Dr Kanchan Desarda, Dr Walmik Sarvade, Janardan Mhaske, Deputy Director of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Directorate-Pune Jayashree Sonakwade, Rahul Mhaske, Principal Hasan Inamdar, adv. Pankaj Bansode and others were present as chief guests.

Chief Convener Samadhan Dahiwal and Prakash Ingle and convener Bharat Hiwrale welcomed the dignitaries.

After the inauguration, Dr Arvind Gaikwad expressed hope that such type of small literary meets would be a guide for the reformist movement. Dr Ashok Pawar, Dr Rekha Meshram, Sunita Pawar spoke on 'Caste-based politics in the country and Future Direction of Youth'. Monica Chavan and Varsha Hiwrale were present. A ‘Kavi Sammelan was held under the chairmanship of Shashikant Hingonekar.