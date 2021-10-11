Load shedding schedule being prepared for district

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

Mahaveetran Company is preparing a schedule from a load shedding point of view for the district after the electricity crisis surfaced.

The 13 different power generating units that supply electricity were shut down for the past few days because of a shortage of coal.

According to sources, the load shedding will be done as per the distribution and commercial loss (DCL) category. The power cuts were implemented in the district in the past on the basis of DCL between 5.30 hours and 13 hours daily in city and rural areas. Now, there will be load shedding on the same ground.

The administration of the electricity company is preparing different groups based on power losses and bill recovery for power cuts. The area which has the highest loss will have longer load shedding. There is a possibility of load shedding for higher hours in rural areas compared to the city.

The areas which have no or less DCL will experience load shedding. The sources said that the power company is laying stress implementing load shedding for fewer hours in such areas compared to other places.

Senior officers of Mahaveetran said that the decision about load shedding could be taken at any time.

“The planning about how to implement power cuts is if the decision is taken.

Earlier, too load shedding was done as per the DCL. The same formula will be followed this time. Customers should avoid unnecessary use of power and save it,” the officers said.