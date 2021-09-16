Logo of Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan released

Aurangabad, Sept 16:

The logo of 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan (MSS) was released in a programme held on Thursday.

The proposed MSS was to be held at Deglur but it was cancelled because of a technical problem.

Loksamvad Foundation decided to conduct the two-day MSS of Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) from September 25.

Noted critic Dr Sudhir Rasal released the logo of the literary meet today.

Chairman of the reception committee, Dr Rajesh Karpe, vice-president Dr Fulchand Salampure, joint working president Dr Ganesh Mohite were present.

Dr Sudhir Rasal said that most of the members of the foundation are from the education field.

“Organising the literary meet is not an easy task. Many institutions, organisations and political leaders come to host it.

Teaching fraternity is coming forward for holding the literary meet is praiseworthy. The literary activities of MSP, which were halted for the past two years, will resume through MSS. It's a matter of joy,” he said.

Dr Rajesh Karpe said that efforts were made to preserve the cultural legacy of Marathwada through the logo of the meet. Dr Salampure and Dr Mohite also spoke.