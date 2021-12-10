Lover threatens married woman of dire consequences

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

In a case of unrequited love, Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against youth on charge of forcibly entering the house of a 27-year-woman and threatening her of dire consequences at Ranjangaon, on Thursday afternoon. The accused was staying in her neighbourhood before marriage.

It is learnt that Pooja (name changed) was staying with her husband in Ranjangaon and was knowing the accused Amol Pardeshi, as he was her neighbour, in the area before marriage. Five months ago, Pooja started to receive calls frequently on her mobile phone from an unidentified number. She informed her husband, who then traced the number and found that the number is of Amol. Later on, Pooja's husband met Amol and told him not to make phone calls hereafter. On Thursday morning (December 9), Pooja again received two calls from an unidentified number. As a result, she avoided receiving them. Pooja was alone in her house. Taking advantage of it, Amol forcibly entered the house at 1 pm. He then inquired why she is not taking his calls. The duo entered into arguments. Later on, Amol abused and also started to beat her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she does not answer his phone call in future and left the place. Terrified Pooja then contacted the Waluj MIDC police and lodged a complaint against Amol. Further investigation is on by police.