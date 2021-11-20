MACCIA executive body elected

Aurangabad, Nov 20:

The executive body of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MACCIA) has been announced recently. Lalit Gandhi (Kolhapur) has been elected unanimously and Umesh Dashrathi (Aurangabad) as senior vice president in the bi-annual elections. Moreover, five industrialists from the city have been elected as the members in the governing council. They are Ravindra Kondekar, Digambar Muley, Shivprasad Jaju and Aadeshpalsingh Chhabda.

Five out six candidates of the ‘Seth Walchand Hirachand Pragati Panel’ led by Lalit Gandhi have been elected in the management committee and 70 out of 91 in the governing council.

More than 500 trade and industries organisations, more than 4000 traders and industralists and 550 affiliated members in the state are associated with MACCIA, the sources said.