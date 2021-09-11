Madhur Milan Mithai owner booked for abusing MSEDCL squad

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The owner of the Madhur Milan Mithai shop on Railway Station Road abused and threatened the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) squad members gone for the recovery of the outstanding electricity bill. A case of obstructing government officer in discharging public functions has been registered against the owner Dungarsingh Hiralal Rajpurohit and his brother Rajusingh Hiralal Rajpurohit at the Vedantnagar police station based on the complaint lodged by assistant engineer Sunil Satdive.

According to the complaint, the Madhur Milan Mithai shop is situated in Siddharth Arcade on Railway Station Road. The electric meter in the shop is in the name of Sacchai Food Products, owned by Dungarsingh Rajpurohit. The shop has an outstanding electricity bill amount of Rs 84,924 along with the present bill of Rs 16,724, and the total outstanding amount is Rs 1,02,860.

The owner did not pay the bills despite reminders on several occasions. On August 17, he gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 in the name of MSEDCL, but it was dishonoured. When the company officers informed him about it, he said that he will give another cheque on September 11.

Accordingly, the additional executive engineer Shankar Chinchane, senior technician Arjun Vaidya and assistant engineer Sunil Satdive went to the shop on Saturday and demanded the outstanding amount to Rajpurohit. He had a dispute with the officers over the bill amount, and he abused and threatened the officers. His brother Rajusingh caught the collar of one of the officers, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.