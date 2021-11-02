MAGIC & Tata Technologies to sign MoU for CSR partnership

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and TATA Technologies Ltd (TTL) have decided to join hands to promote student-led startups, strengthen the regional startup ecosystem and encourage innovation at the national level.

Representatives of MAGIC and TTL held a meeting held recently and agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership to support curated startups selected from TTL’s ‘Ideathon competition’ for startups with mentoring and industry access and catalyze the journey of idea to enterprise.

The Incubation Council will provide incubation support and showcase the startups in a virtual exhibition.

MAGIC and TTL will plan workshops, hangout sessions, awareness sessions to disseminate the information for a better understanding of ideas and nurture their businesses for the potential market.

MAGIC is India’s first regional industry association-led sector agnostic incubator and SME accelerator and is promoted by members of the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture and recognised by Maharashtra State Innovation Society.