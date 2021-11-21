Maha TET held smoothly at 54 centres

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

A total of 87.12 per cent of candidates took Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET) at 54 centres of the district on Sunday.

It may be noted that every year hundreds of students complete diploma in education courses across the State. They must qualify Maha TET to be eligible to apply for the teachers’ job. Thousands of candidates have been waiting to appear for the test for the past two years.

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the test thrice at its schedule clashed with another examination. The MSCE held the test smoothly in the district today.

There were two papers in two separate shifts. A total of 13,199 candidates registered for the first paper while 11,466 of them took it at 43 centres in the district from 10.30 am to 1 pm. Nearly 1,733 were absent. Those who will clear this paper can teach students from standard first to fifth.

The second paper which was held between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. A total of 9,705 youths registered while 8,490 appeared. Thus, 22,904 candidates had applied for the papers while 19,956 (87.12 per cent) were present at 54 centres. The youths who qualify second paper will be eligible to teach students from standard 6th to 8th.

The employees of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been on strike for the past few weeks. The candidates faced inconvenience to reach the city from other parts of Marathwada. Yet, the percentage of attendance was high. Strict police security and video shooting of the entire process was carried out. Some of the candidates said that questions based on Mathematics were somewhat difficult.

Zilla Parishad Education officer (Primary) B B Chavan said that the State level eligibility test for the teachers' posts was organised smoothly at all the centres. “A total of 11,466 candidates were present for the first paper while 8,490 took the second paper. No malpractice was reported,” he added.