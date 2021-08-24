MahaTET-21 registration date extended up to Sept 5

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The last date of registration for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET)-2021 was extended up to September 5.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE) will the TET on October 10. The online registration process began on August 3 and its last date was August 25.

Following the request of aspiring teachers, the date was extended up to September 5.

Those who have not completed the application process or are pending can complete it as the registration date was extended. Commissioner of MSCE Tukaram Supe issued the letter of date extension on Tuesday.