MahaTET-21 registration schedule announced

Aurangabad, July 29:

Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET)-2021 will be held in the State on October 10, after a gap of two years.

The eligibility test is mandatory to become a teacher in aided and non-aided primary schools of all mediums. The registration schedule was announced on Thursday.

The online registration will commence on August 3, while its last date will be August 25.

Candidates will be able to take a printout of their admit card from September 25 to October 10. The Maharashtra State Council of Education will hold the MahaTET in two phases on October 10.

The first paper will be for candidates who are willing to teach classes from first to fifth and the second paper for those willing to teach classes between sixth and eighth. For details, one may visit the link (https://mahatet.in).

Meanwhile, thousands of candidates who wish to become a teacher in primary schools have been waiting for the TET for the past two years. Those who do not qualify for the test are not eligible to apply for the teachers' job.