Mahaveetran urges people to avoid using inverters, mercury bulbs

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The regional office of Mahaveetran has urged people to avoid the use of inverters, digital signboards and mercury bulbs.

It may be noted that power generation may be affected because of a shortage of coal supply.

Joint managing director of the electricity company Dr Mangesh Gondavale said that the consumers should use LED, LCD bulbs, non-Conventional energy.

He said that electricity supply is being made in three phases on agriculture connections line daily for eight hours as per the orders of Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) to avoid load shedding.

The deficit in demand-supply will be reduced if people reduce electricity usage in peak hours.

“The consumers should use power religiously from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm to maintain balance in demand and supply. They should avoid unnecessary use of electricity,” he said. Consumers were urged to use non-conventional energy sources like solar.