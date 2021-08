Major reshuffle in police department

Aurangabad, Aug 18:

In a major reshuffle in the Aurangabad police range, 11 PIs and 25 PSIs have been transferred by the orders of the special inspector general of police K M Mallikarjun Prasanna.

Accordingly, Aurangabad rural police local crime branch PI Bhagwat Phunde has been transferred to Beed district, Haribhau Khade from Osmanabad to Beed, Yashwant Bagul from Jalna to Osmanabad, Rajendra Motale from Osmanabad to Beed, Yashwant Jadhav from Jalna to Osmanabad, API Sachin Pundge from Beed to Jalna, Sudam Bhawat from Jalna to Aurangabad rural, Gorakh Shelke, Vishwas Patil from Aurangabad rural to Jalna, Abdul Majid Osman Shaikh and Ashok Chaure from Osmanabad to Aurangabad rural.

Aurangabad rural police PSI Bajrang Kuthumbre, Ganesh Raut, Sandeep Solunke and Satish Dinde have been transferred to Jalna. Dnyaneshwar Sakhle from Jalna to Aurangabad rural, Sushil Bodkhe to Jalna to Beed, Pandurang Mane from Jalna to Osmanabad, Manisha Jogdand from Beed to Aurangabad rural, Pradeep Dolare, Yuvraj Taksal from Beed to Jalna, Priyanka Phand from Beed to Osmanabad, Santosh Maral from Beed to Jalna, Shriram Kale and Bappasaheb Zinzurde from Beed to Aurangabad rural, Vitthal Shinde from Beed to Jalna, Dnyaneshwar Ralkar, Kranti Dhakne from Osmanabad to Beed, Dadasaheb Bansode, Yogesh Khatane, Sharad Waghule and Yogesh Pawar from Osmanabad to Aurangabad rural. Balbhim Raut from Aurangabad rural to Jalna, Vijay Gaikwad from Jalna to Beed, Rahul Patil from Aurangabad rural to Jalna and Shaikh Nazir Shaikh Nasir from Jalna to Aurangabad rural.

Similarly, SP Mokshada Patil issued transfer order of 8 PIs and APIs including Rameshwar Renge from Kannad city to Sillod city, Murlidhar Khokle from control room to district special branch, Rajeev Talekar from control room to Kannad city, Santosh Khetmalas from Karmad to local crime branch, Rajendra Bokde from Sillod city to Karmad. API Bhagwat Nagargore from control room to MIDC Paithan, Sandeep Patil from Vaijapur to reader’s cell and Gajanan Jadhav from Paithan to Chikalthana police station.