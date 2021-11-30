Make an impact in the society by exercising regularly through the app

Ishan Nadkarni, co-founder of Impact App, expressed his views in the interview series organized by MAGIC.

Aurangabad, Nov 30:

The 'Impact App' was created with the idea of whether a person can help the community in the process exercise. Every step of the app is converted into money and used for social activities, said Ishan Nadkarni, founder of the Impact app. He was speaking in an online interview series organised by the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) recently.

Ishan said, the Impact is a health app launched in 2016, and every step taken through the usage of the app raises money for social causes. In the last 5 years, 2.5 million users have covered a distance of 90 crore km and contributed more than Rs 190 crore through this app for social causes. Elaborating his journey, Ishan said that the app, which has come up with a small idea and the motto 'Get Fit, Do Well' has become an integral part of the lives of millions of people.

Today many are addicted to mobile phones and other electronic gadgets. We have converted this addiction for the betterment of individuals and for society through our app. MAGIC director Ashish Garde, CEO Rohit Auti, head of entrepreneurship development cell, Shreyash educational institution Anil Palve, Yogesh Tawde and Kshitij Chaudhary were present.

Contribution for social cause

Through CSR project, more than 40 corporate companies have helped various social causes like girls education, women empowerment, healthcare, sanitation, environment, child rights and disaster relief. Company is currently working on adding meditation, cycling and other workouts to the app in the near future, he added.