Makeup and beauty have gained immense importance

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Beauty and makeup has gained immense importance in today's world. Makeup is not just limited to beauty but also has several factors like grooming, styling and social etiquette that have to be learned to become a perfect beautician. Lakme Academy, powered by Aptech, has given a chance to learn these skills in Aurangabad itself, said renowned actress Urmila Kothare in a press conference here on Saturday.

Urmila further said that the beauty industry has various aspects that have to be learnt along with makeup. Students must come forward and learn these aspects in the Lakme academy. Aptech assistant general manager Vikas Tondon said the academy offers courses from a day to a year. Managing partner Yamini Sunitha said, In Lakme academy students will get hands-on experience, excellent training and constant industry experience. National academic councillor Rimi Karan said that Lakme is a 50 year old company and the academy is one of the leading beauty training institute that trains and groom youngsters to bridge the gap. There are 130 operational academies pan India.

Various courses offered

Sale manager Deepika Sakeli said anyone who has a passion for beauty can enrol themselves for the training. There is no age limit. There are various foundation and advanced courses in cosmetology, skin, hair, makeup, nail art, pedicure, and manicure and salon management offered by Lakme academy powered by Aptach.

Centre to be inaugurated today

Lakme Academy powered by Aptech's new centre is being set up in Bhagyanagar area. The centre will be inaugurated by famous actress Urmila Kothare on October 3 at 10 am.