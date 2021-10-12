Man attacks wife for money

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

A man attacked his wife with a knife at Rajiv Gandhinagar on Monday demanding money.

According to details, Dhananjay Bharat Ambilwade (Rajiv Gandhinagar, behind Shani Mandir, Mukundwadi) started abusing his wife over an old quarrel.

The accused asked his wife to do a job and bring him money as she had completed an MA course.

The woman tried to convince her husband that she would give him money when she gets a job.

Dhananjay abused her and also attacked the housewife with a sharp knife with the intention to kill her. The complainant avoided the attack with the hand by telling him not to do so. She sustained serious injuries on the ring finger, neck, head and stomach.

The housewife who lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi Police Station was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital. PSI Vaishali Gulve is on the case.