Man booked for shooting video in CP’s chamber

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Begumpura police booked a man for shooting a video of the confidential documents in the chamber of commissioner of police on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused has been identified as Syed Nihal Ahmed Syed Shakeel Ahmed (40, Nagsen Colony, Roshan Gate).

He went to the police commissionerate on Wednesday afternoon and told the receptionist Manisha Jagtap that he is a reporter and want to meet the CP. He was asked to wait for some time and the public relation officer and API Rahul Rode was informed about it. When Rode came there he found that the person was taking video of the confidential documents in the confidential branch in his mobile phone. He also tried to shoot in the CP’s chamber. Rode took his mobile phone. A case has been registered against Syed Nihal on the complaint lodged by Manisha Jagtap.