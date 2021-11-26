Man dies, granddaughter injured in accident

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

An old man died while his grandson was injured as a speeding motorcycle dashed their moped at Shivrai Shivar on Nagpur - Mumbai Highway on Thursday (November 18). The deceased has been identified as Lalkha Kamalkha Pathan (61 and his granddaughter Alia Riyaz Pathan (14, both residents of Shivrai) is seriously injured.

Lalkha and his granddaughter Alia were going on a moped and a speeding motorcycle dashed it. Both were seriously injured and were rushed to the sub-district hospital at Vaijapur. Later, Lalkha was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he died on Monday while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the motorcyclist on the basis of the complaint lodged by Raju Lalkha Pathan. Constable Kisan Gawali is further investigating the case.