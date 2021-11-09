Man ends life in Gulmohar Colony

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

A 42-year-old man Rahul Umkant Pathak ended his life by hanging himself with a saree at N-5 Gulmohar Colony on Monday morning when his wife had gone to her parents' house for Bhaubeej.

According to details, Rahul was working in a private company for the past ten to 12 years.

He has one son and a daughter. His wife had gone to her parents' house at Solapur for Bhaubeej festival. Rahul was here due to his job.

The incident came to light when Rahul’s aunt came to pluck flowers from trees near his house on Monday. A case of accidental death was registered with Cidco Police Station. Head constable D R Nalawade is on the case.