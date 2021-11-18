Man gets 20 years RI, Rs 78K fine for raping minor girl

Aurangabad, Nov 18: Special judge K R Chaudhary sentenced accused Shamrao Manikrao Mokade (33, Harshi, Pusad, Yeotmal) to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 78,000 fine for raping a 15 years eight class girl under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various other sections of IPC.

The accused lived in the house of the victim as a tenant for five years. He used to call the victim to his room for studies and raped her on several occasions.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint in which it is mentioned that her daughter came home from school early on February 20, 2020. However, she was missing from the afternoon. A missing complaint was lodged at the Jawaharnagar police station.

During the search, she was found at the accused house at Harshi. She told police that Mokade had taken her forcefully to his house at Harshi.

PSI S V Tayade investigated and submitted a charge sheet in court. During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirsath examined eight witnesses. At the end of the hearing, the court issued the aforesaid. order.