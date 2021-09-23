Man gets RI for molesting woman

Aurangabad, Sept 23:

Judicial magistrate (F.C.) P S Muley sentenced one year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine to accused Datta Kautik Nikam for molesting a woman and injuring her husband by hiting a rod on his head. The order further stated to give compensation of Rs 1500 to the woman and Rs 800 to her husband.

As per the complaint by a 35 years old woman, accused Datta Nikam’s (31, Ghrushneshwar Colony) wife, after a brief illness returned home and the complainant had gone to her house to meet her. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Nikam molested her. Later, she told her husband, who went to Nikam to asked him about it. However, he hit complainant’s husband with a rod on head due to which he was severely injured. A case was registered in this regard at Harsul police station.

During the hearing, Assistant public prosecutor Yogesh Tupe examined statements of six witnesses. At the end of the hearing, the court issued the aforesaid order.