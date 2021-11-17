Man held with 2 pistols, cartridges

Aurangabad, Nov 17:

The Waluj police arrested a man possessing two pistols and six live cartridges at old Shivrai Phata on Tuesday night.

Police said that the Waluj police team was patrolling on Tuesday night. The team received the information that a man is wandering near the old Shivrai Phata with a pistol. The team went there and laid a trap and arrested him. The police seized two pistols and six live cartridges from him. The arrested have been identified as Ramesh Chandrabhan Lavande (23, Indiranagar, Vaijapur). A case has been registered at the Waluj police station while PSI Laxman Umbre is further investigating the case.