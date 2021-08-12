Man possessing weapons arrested after chase

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Jinsi police team, during patrolling, obstructed two youths wandering in suspicious circumstances, but they tried to escape on a motorcycle. The police team, including PSI Gokul Thakur, ASI Sampat Rathod, Sunil Jadhav, Santosh Bamnat, and others, chased them on the Central Naka to Jilla Hospital road and arrested one of them on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that the team chased the suspects, but one of them got off the motorcycle and tried to ran away from the parking of the MGM Hospital. The team nabbed him, but his accomplice managed to ran away. The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Mushtaq Muhammad Hanif (28, Gulli No 9, Rehmaniya Colony) and seized two sharp weapons from him. A case has been registered at the Jinsi police station.