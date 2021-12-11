Man rapes friend’s wife after administrating sedatives

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Waluj MIDC police booked a man for raping his friend’s wife by giving her sedatives in sweets. He shoot a video of the incident and on the basis of that raped her again on several occasions threatening her to make the video viral. The accused has been identified as Nitin Ashok Patange (23, Ranjangaon).

A 30-year-old woman lives with her husband and two children in Ranjangaon area. Earlier, she was staying at Nursery Colony, where she met her husband’s friend Nitin Patange.

Last year, on April 8, the victim was alone at the house. Nitin came to her house at around 9 pm and gave her sweets mixed with sedatives. After eating the sweets, she fell unconscious. Nitin raped her in that condition and shoot the video of the incident. When she gained consciousness, he showed her the video and threatened her that he will make the video viral, if she tells about the incident to anyone.

Due to fear of defamation, she did not tell anyone but left the area after four months and went to other places. Nitin even then raped her on several occasions threatening her to make the video viral. On November 20, the accused came to her house and raped her.

Fed up of constant torture, she told her husband. Her husband convinced her to lodge a complaint. Accordingly, a case has been registered against Patange at Waluj MIDC police station. Under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.