Man rapes sister-in-law

Aurangabad, Nov 29:

The Mukundwadi police on Sunday arrested a man for raping his 22 years old sister-in-law.

Police said, a 22 years old victim lives in the jurisdiction of Mukundwadi police station with her husband. He works in a company at Shendra MIDC. Two days back, her brother-in-law (husband of elder sister) came to her house and raped her. He also threatened to kill her husband if she tell about it to anyone.

She then told the incident to her husband and a case was registered in the Mukundwadi police station. The police arrested the accused on Sunday and he was remanded in the police custody for two days, when produced before the court. PSI Vaishali Gulve is further investigating the case.