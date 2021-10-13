Man robbed at Cidco Bus Stand

Aurangabad, Oct 13:

A man who was passing near Cidco Bus Stand was robbed by an auto-rickshaw driver and his two accomplices on October 9.

A case was registered with Cidco Police Station on Wednesday.

According to details, Roshan Mundu Kurhe (30, Marhald, Sinner, Nashik) came to the city to pay Rs 16,000 to his cousin. He was standing under Cidco Flyover and his cousin Sunil Nandkishor Chorge came to receive him. It started raining, so both of them moved under a nearby tree. Roshan put Rs 16,000 in a small plastic bag so that money should not get wet. He kept the plastic bag in the shirt’s pocket.

After the rain stopped, Roshan and his cousin started moving towards later’s home.

Suddenly, an auto-rickshaw hit Roshan, who fell to the ground. He stood up and went towards the driver for asking about the dash.

An unknown man and a woman who was sitting in the auto-rickshaw snatched away money from Roshan. A bag was also taken away from him. Roshan lodged a complaint with the police station. PSI Ratan Doiphode is on the case.