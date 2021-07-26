Man sells plot by forging signature of father-in-law

Aurangabad, July 26:

A man sold the plot of his father-in-law without his knowledge by forging his signatures and also stole the original documents of the plot, given on a rental basis. A case has been registered against the son-in-law at the Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said Vijay Hirala Agrawal (61) is a resident of Jawahar Colony. He has a plot at Bagshergaj Haudpur survey No. 10. In 2020, he had given the plot on rental basis to start a garrage. However, his son-in-law Nilesh Premkumar Agrawal duped his father-in-law and sold the plot directly without his knowledge by forging his signatures.

On July 20, some people came to the plot and claimed ownership. They told that the plot was sold to them by Nilesh Agrawal. Vijay Agrawal searched for the original documents at his house, but were missing. He came to know that this son-in-law forged his signature and sold the plot and also stole the original documents. A case has been registered against the son-in-law at the Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Shivaji Ghorpade is further investigating the case.