Maqbara, Minar to illuminate in tri-colour again on Oct 21

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

If the sources are to be believed, to celebrate the completion of the 100 crore vaccination mark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) will again illuminate three important monuments - Bibi ka Maqbara and Chand Minar - Daulatabad Fort (both in Aurangabad) and Salabat Khan's tomb (Ahmednagar) on October 21. The illumination will be done from sunset to 12 midnight. Meanwhile, the trial will be conducted on October 20.

The union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and union Ministry of Culture (MoC) have alerted the ASI Circles through the ASI headquarters (New Delhi) to illuminate 100 monuments again with tri-colour. Earlier, the above monuments were illuminated with tri-colour on October 14 (on the eve of Dussehra), while its trial was conducted on October 13 evening. According to reliable sources, the ASI had spent between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh on the illumination project.

Trial on Oct 20

As per the fresh alerts, the ASI Circle will be conducting a trial on October 20 and the final illumination will be held on October 21. Tourism experts underlined that Daulatabad Fort is open for visitors from sunrise to sunset, while Maqbara is open from sunrise to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the headquarters has alerted all the circles, including Aurangabad, about the latest development on the illumination of the monuments. When contacted the superintending archaeologist (Aurangabad Circle) Milan Kumar Chauley refused to comment on the issue.

Permanent illumination is possible!

The ASI (Aurangabad Circle) has prepared detailed project reports (DPR) to illuminate important monuments in the jurisdiction. The DPRs of permanent illumination is lying pending for approval at the ASI headquarters in New Delhi. According to reliable sources, the circle hopes that the donors (individual, society or organisation) having love and respect for heritage should come forward. Their valuable share will help illuminate the monuments in the circle on a permanent basis.

" There is no nightlife in the city, therefore, the illumination of monuments in the evenings will definitely help enhance tourist arrivals, extend the stay of tourists in the Tourism capital - Aurangabad. It will work wonders," pointed out tourism experts.