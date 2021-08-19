Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha tear GR

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

The Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha on Thursday tore the government resolution (GR) to protest against the state government for cheating the Maratha community by issuing fraudulent GR. The agitation was organised at Paithan Gate under the leadership of chief coordinator Ramesh Kere Patil.

Patil said that the Central and State government are cheating the Maratha community and the political leaders are holding the community hostage. He also hinted that the Thok Morcha will launch a mass movement in Delhi and Mumbai against the government in the near future. Activists Appasaheb Kudhekar, Rahul Patil, Kiran Kale, Manoj Murdare, Krushna Ughade and others were arrested by the Kranti Chowk and were later released.