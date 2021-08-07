Markets getting revived, transactions jump to Rs 250 crore per day

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

The markets have revived due to the relaxation announced by the state government. With the resumption of all transactions in the textile, electronics, electrical, bullion and vehicle market, the daily turnover has increased to around Rs 250 crore.

The markets opened in June, three months after the second wave of corona subsided. Considering the danger of a possible third wave, the state government again imposed a time constraint on the markets. As a result, the shops closed early causing a lot of trouble to the traders who were already in a financial crisis. Last week, the government relaxed restrictions in districts with low patient numbers including Aurangabad. With shops allowed to be open till 8 pm, the rush of evening shoppers reported a growth. The readymade garment market at Tilakpath, Aurangpura, Machhli Khadak and Shahganj is crowded with customers. The rush of buyers in the bullion market has also increased. The electronics market is getting crowded for shopping for televisions, air-conditioning, decorative items, furniture, toys and utensils. The automotive market has also gained momentum as sales of vehicles have picked up pace. After a total of four months, all transactions in the market have resumed and the daily turnover is between Rs 200-Rs 250 crore, said Jagannath Kale, president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Transport sector gets relief

The public transport sector is now recovering from the financial crisis. Nearly 350 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and private buses have started plying on various routes. The corporation is getting a daily income of Rs 30-35 lakh. Around 50,000 passengers are travelling in the Aurangabad division. Likewise, 24 trains including a shuttle train have started running through Aurangabad. Around 50,000 to 60,000 passengers are travelling on a daily basis.

Private, govt offices open

Government, semi-government and private establishments which were closed or functioning amidst restrictions till now have now started functioning at full capacity. Therefore, citizens have started flocking to government offices to get pending works and necessary certificates and documents. The attendance at government offices was reduced to 5 per cent from March to June and private establishments were completely shut down. However, after the unlock, the attendance at government and private offices has been increased to full capacity.