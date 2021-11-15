Marotirao Karhale passes away

Auragabad, Nov 15:

Marotirao Rukhaji Karhale died of a brief illness on Monday. He was 70 and leaves behind two sons and one daughter, grandchildren.

Last rites will be performed on him at Golegaon (Aundha, Hingoli) at 10 am on November 16. Marotirao who a retired employee of the Customs and Central Excise Department and was the father of Vishnu Karhale, the deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).