Married woman exploited on false assurance of marriage

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Jawaharnagar police have registered an offence against youth for sexually exploiting a deserted woman under the pretext of marrying her and getting pregnant. The victim had filed for divorce from her husband.

It is learnt that the victim had done love marriage a few years ago. The couple was blessed with a son. However, the quarrels between husband and wife became a common phenomenon. Later on, both of them applied for divorce in the family court. In the meantime, she got in touch with an accused Vaibhav Anand Pawar (25, resident of Uttamnagar). He helped her to get a rented house in Jawaharnagar police station jurisdiction. Pawar used to regularly come and meet her. He had also assured of marrying the victim and accept her son. Later on, the woman got pregnant. She informed Vaibhav, and since then he stopped contacting and seeing her. In the meantime, the lady had been to Pune in connection with her job. On returning, when the issue of marriage came up for discussion, Pawar refused to marry her. Instead, he informed that his marriage has been fixed with another girl. The victim got shocked on hearing and she registered a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station. Acting upon the plaint, the police arrested Pawar and further investigation is on by PSI Shivaji Ghorpade.

Damini squad saved marital life

It so happened that the victim lady, before registering the police complaint, narrated her grievance to the husband with whom her conflict is going on and the divorce petition was sub judice. On his guidance, she contacted the Damini Squad. The team comprising PSI Suwarna Umap, Lata Jadhav, Asha Gaikwad and Nirmala Nimbhore along with Agale counselled the lady victim. Later on, they called her husband and convinced them to continue with their marriage life. Later on, when the victim was going with her husband, she lodged the complaint with the police. Police also confirmed that the lady had gone to stay with her husband.