MC takes decision to purchase new vehicle for VC

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

A decision to purchase a new vehicle for vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole was taken in the meeting of Management Council held at Osmanabad sub-centre on Monday.

VC Dr Yeole chaired the meeting. An academic and research review was taken in the MC meeting conducted at the sub-centre as part of its foundation day.

The members raised the issue of paying a fine to the electricity company because of not receiving the electricity bill amount. Board of Deans rejected the proposal of new divisions in the college of Osmanabad district.

Nimbalkar Committee had recommended the appointment of some employees on payscale. Currently, most of the employees work on a daily wage.

An employee from Management Science Department and a driver were appointed on the pay scale. But, they are not getting a salary as per the sanctioned payscale. Other employees also made claims for the payment as per the payscale. VC rejected all the proposals of providing payscale to the employees.

The members approved the decision of giving fixed pay to the employees.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Sanjay Nimbalkar, Dr Fulchand Salampure and others were present.