Measures being taken to improve conviction rate in corruption cases: SP Khade

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

Corruption is a part and parcel of human society since times immemorial. In some form or the other, corruption existed since the existence of mankind. In modern times, the practice of corruption in form of bribing the authorities has almost gained social acceptance. However, in the era where sustainable development is being focused, corrupt practices always prove as hurdles.

Considering the very fact, a lot of stress is being paid to create awareness to discard corruption from the society is being implemented. As a part of this, International Anti-corruption Day is celebrated on December 9, every year. The theme for this year is “Your right, your role: Say no to Corruption”, focusing on individual participation in the process of eradicating corruption from society.

People are approaching ACB: Dr Khade

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) superintendent of police (SP) Dr Rahul Khade said “The anti-corruption bureau is instrumental in curbing the corruption in the government offices. The people are now getting more and more aware and themselves are approaching ACB in case of demand of bribe. It is the collective responsibility of individuals, public and private sectors, law enforcement agencies, civil society organisations, academia, media and youngsters to curb the corruption and it could happen only through their active participation, Dr Khade mentioned.

Measures to improve conviction rate

More than 100 cases are registered with ABC annually. The conviction rate is around 10 - 12 per cent.

Measures are being taken to improve the conviction rate. There are several reasons for the low conviction rate and the major being the complainants and the panchs turn hostile. ACB is taking efforts to improve the conviction rate. The trap cases have increased over the past few years. Modern technologies are being used so that concrete evidences against the accused can be collected. Training programmes of the officers and the public prosecutors are organised regularly. Similarly, the impetus is also being paid on the department inquiry to bring discipline in the work procedure.”, Dr Khade said.

Corruption cases registered in district (January to December)

Year No. of Cases

2019 124

2020 093

2021 121 (By November)