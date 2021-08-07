Meltron to transform into epidemic hospital

Aurangabad, Aug 7:

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) Meltron Hospital played a vital role during the Corona crisis in the district. This hospital will operate as an epidemic hospital for which a committee of experts has been established. The committee will prepare a report, and it will be sent to the government, the sources said. Industry minister Subhash Desai established the Meltron Hospital from the funds gained from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The hospital was later handed over to the AMC. The ownership of the land is with MIDC.

The AMC has invested crores of rupees in the hospital in the past few months. The Corona crisis has receded in the district. Hence, the Meltron Hospital will be utilized as the epidemic hospital in the near future. A committee including the municipal commissioner, additional commissioner, health officer, city engineer, experts from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and others will be established soon.

In the meeting of the committee, the responsibility to prepared a planned draft of the transformation of the Meltron hospital will be given to the project advisory committee. The draft will be sent to the government. The plan will include the details of the technology to be used in the hospital, necessary human resources, expected expenditure and others.

After submitting the plan, demand will be made to the government for the funds, informed health officer Dr Neeta Padalkar.After the establishment of the epidemic hospital, the residents will get treatment for malaria, dengue, chukunguniya and other viral diseases. It will be a good option for the residents for the private hospitals, the sources said.