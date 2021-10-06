MESTA demands Rs 1850 Cr pending refund fee

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) demanded Rs 1850 crore pending with the State Government as refund of students admitted under Right to Education (RTE) Act.

A total of 25 per cent seats are reserved in private English schools for students belonging to economically and socially backward category. The State Government refund the fee of the students.

A meeting of MESTA held on Wednesday to discuss issues of English schools. Founder president Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the Central and State Governments need to pay their fee refund share (60 and 40 percent) as per the RTE Act within one month of students admission.

“The State Government has not released its 40 per cent share of fee refund since 2017. Also, it is using the amount released by the Central Government,” he said.

The association demanded that the RTE fee should be refused in a month, otherwise, it will take out a morcha.

“The students admitted under RTE should be given free uniform and school stationery. Insurance cover should be given to the teachers working in private English schools,” he added.