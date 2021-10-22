Mesta opposes 15 pc reduction in school fees

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (Mesta) has appealed to the Director of Education (DoE) to withdraw the implementation of the State Government's order of reducing 15 per cent fees in schools for the academic year 2021-22 on August 12, 2021. Accordingly, the DoE has ordered all the deputy directors (education) and education officers to strictly implement the order.

Meanwhile, Mesta has claimed that the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court has granted a stay in connection with a petition filed challenging the 15 pc reduction in fees. Its founder president Sanjay Tayade, through a memorandum to the DoE, has hinted at taking legal action if the confusion erupted amongst schools, parents and local administration, about the implementation of the order, is not cleared soon.