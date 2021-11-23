MESTA providing free education to 450 students

Aurangabad, Nov 23:

Maharashtra English Schools Trustees Association (MESTA) started providing free education to 450 students who lost their parents due to Covid in the State.

MESTA president Sanjayrao Tayde Patil said that all sectors had impact of Covid. “Many students lost their parents because of a pandemic virus. There is an issue with how these children will complete their education. We have decided to help such students by providing free education. After an appeal, students registered with the association. A total of 450 students are being given free education,” he said. Some students will be given free education. Patil urged students and their relatives to contact them for free education.