MESTA to hold convention in Nagpur today

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will hold a one-day convention at Nagpur on December 12 to discuss various issues of the English schools including a collection of fees.

Association’s founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil will inaugurate the convention while Dr Namdevrao Dalvi (State president, MESTA), Vinod Kulkarni, Sudarshan Trigunalt and Anil Asalkar will be the guests of honour.

Manish Hande, Somnath Waghmare, Satish Gore (Aurangabad), Sunil Modak (Parbhani), Santosh Kalyankar (Hingoli) and others will be the chief guest of the event.

Dr Rajabau Taksale, Dr Nishan Narnaware and Dr Vandalan Benjamin will deliver a welcome speech.