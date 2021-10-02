MESTA urges parents to send children without hesitation

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Maharashtra English Trustees Association (MESTA) asked parents to send their children to schools without any hesitation.

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to start actual classes of standard 8th to 12th in the city schools.

The local administration gave permission to the schools to commence classes. The schools were instructed to disinfect premises and maintain all Covid measures. The schools completed preparations to welcome students from October 4.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tyade Patil urged parents to send children with a mask and clean handkerchief.

“Each and every classroom of English school was cleaned classroom and sanitised. There will be an arrangement of handwash liquid and soap on the washbasins for students. The school will be able to rush a student to a hospital if they experience any health issue. All the teaching and non-teaching members have taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. So, parents should be worried about their children and send them to schools without any hesitation,” he added.