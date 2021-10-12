MHT-CET answer key released

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCECT) has declared answer keys of MHT-CET-2021 on Monday evening.

Over 3.75 lakh aspirants to undergraduate degree courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Agriculture took the State level entrance test between September 20 and October 1. The additional session was held on October 9 and 10 for those who missed the examination due to rains and flooding.

The eligible candidates will get admissions in Government, private aided and unaided institutes across the State for the academic year 2021-22.

The answer key of the test, responses of candidates were displayed in their login last evening.

The question paper has also been available in their login. Candidates will be allowed to submit grievances online about questions up to 13.

The Cell announced that the result is likely to be declared on or before October 28. Students contact the help desk for any queries.

How to check answer key online

--Candidates should visit the link (http://cetcell.mahacet.org/)

-- First, click on the option of answer keys and then on on 'Response Process System' on the right.

--Candidates will have to enter the roll number and date of birth and they will get “Response Report” in the green icon on the right.

--Candidates need to verify their name, roll number and mobile number mentioned on the top of their response report.

--The correct answer will be displayed in ‘Bold’ and slightly bigger as compared to the remaining three options

--The candidate’s answer will be underlined, as compared to the remaining three options: