MIM members show black flags

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

Members of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musleemin (AIMIM) showed black flags to guardian minister Subhash Desai when he was proceeding towards the main function of Independence Day at divisional commisisonerate on Sunday, protesting against shifting ‘International Sports University’ to Pune from the city.

The agitators said that when there was BJP-Sena alliance Government in the State, IIM and AIIMS, which were announced for the city, were shifted to Nagpur.

Now, Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is ruling the State, took the sports university to Pune from the city. The AIMIM started agitation in protest against the decision.

The agitators showed black flags and tried to halt the vehicle of the district guardian minister. An activist was injured after Police used force.

Subhash Desai assured the activists of establishing the university in Aurangabad only. A flag hoisting ceremony was held near the MIM office near Nehru Bhavan. MP Imtiaz Jaleel unfurled the tricolour.

MIM district president Sami Abdul Sajid, city unit president Sharekh Nakshabandi and other office-bearers were present. A free all diseases check-up was also organised on Sunday.