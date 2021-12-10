MIM's organises Tiranga rally in Mumbai; sans permission

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 10:

As a part of Amrut Mahotsav (Celebration of 75 years of India's Independence), the All India Masjlise Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will be taking out a Tiranga Rally, in Mumbai, on December 11. The rally is being organised to press the demand of granting reservation to the Muslim community and protect the Wakf properties. The rally will start at 7 am and culminate in a gathering in Mumbai. AIMIM's party chief MP Asaddodin Owaisi will be addressing the activists at 5 pm, said the MP Imtiaz Jaleel at a press conference organised in the city today afternoon.

MP refuses to divulge details on venue

As a part of the rally, more than 300 four-wheelers from Aurangabad will be proceeding towards Mumbai. A tri-colour will be hoisted on each vehicle. The party activists from all the districts of Maharashtra will be participating in the rally said Jaleel adding that the rally while on the way will also pay obeisance and tribute to the late Kakasaheb Shinde (at Kaigaon Toka), who had sacrificed his life, to press the demand of Maratha reservation.

The hall and ground for the public meeting were booked in Mumbai, but the Congress-NCP ministers-leaders pressurised the administration as well as police administration to refuse the permissions. The Maratha leaders from different parties had united for the Maratha reservation, therefore, the Muslim leaders from different political parties should also unite to press the demand of reservations for Muslims, appealed the MP Jaleel.

The main leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), MP Sharad Pawar held a meeting recently on various issues with Wakf members in Mumbai. He assured the members of granting a special package to the Wakf Board and include it in various

the Central and the State Government schemes. Besides, he had also mentioned conducting a special meeting to get the compensation to Wakf Board against the acquisition of its land by the government. The meeting in this regard is yet to be held to date, pointed out Jaleel.